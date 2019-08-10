Wayne Burdette (Huck) Stone passed away at his Longmont home August 1.

During his career he was school principal at Gunnison, Basalt and Longmont, Co.

Fishing, golfing and traveling were among the many activities he enjoyed.

He is survived by his wife Kayla (Sly); mother Dessie Stone and sister Linda of Rifle; daughter Julia (and spouse); two grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

