Wayne E. Vagneur (October 31, 1929 – May 21, 2018)

Wayne Vagneur, 88, of Carbondale, died May 21, 2018, at Peregrine Landing Senior Living Facility in Glenwood Springs. A full obituary including services will follow at a later date. He lived the majority of his life on the family ranch in Woody Creek, that was established over 100 years ago. He later moved to Carbondale.

He is survived by wife Lois Vagneur of Carbondale, daughter Laurie Vagneur of Rifle, daughter Julie Wedhorn of Rullison and step daughter Belinda Brownell of Carbondale. He is also survived by four grandchildren, as well as hundreds of friends and family members.