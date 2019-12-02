Wendell James Trei (September 6, 1933 — November 23, 2019)
Former resident of the Roaring Fork Valley. Wendell passed at the age of 86 at Harrison Medical Center in Bremerton, WA.
The family will hold a celebration of life in Tracy, Minn., on Dec 7th @ St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery @ 11:30am, luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting a donation to the Alzheimer’s Foundation via The Wendell Trei tribute page: https://tinyurl.com/wendelltrei.
