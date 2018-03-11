William “Bill” T Guccini (August 30, 1927 – February 23, 2018)
March 11, 2018
Bill passed away February 23, 2018, in Rifle. He was born August 30, 1927, to Catullo and Margaret Guccini in Loma, Colorado.
He was survived by his son Toby (Debbie) of Silt, and daughters-in-law, Jorgeann of Rifle and Nancy of Cedaredge. He had 7 grandchildren, Nicole, Travis, Myka, TJ, Tiffany, Tyler and Ryan. He had 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his wife Donna of 70 years and his 2 sons Randy and Rodney.
Per his request no services will be held.
