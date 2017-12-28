William Paul Rippy (May 3, 1926 — December 9, 2017)

William Paul Rippy went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 9, 2017. His last days were spent with his loving family by his side. He was first and foremost a man of tremendous faith, exhibiting this through his love of family and in all his day-to-day encounters. He walked in his faith with integrity, honesty and compassion.

Paul was born to Elzie James Rippy and Janey Dow Simpson at the East Garfield Creek family homestead on May 3, 1926. He was the second of four children. As a hard-working farm family during the '30s, they did custom farm work from Glenwood to Rifle.

The family later moved into New Castle so that his older brother, Adair, could attend high school. Paul attended New Castle High School as well and graduated at the age of 16.

Following graduation, Paul attended New Mexico Military Institute after which he enlisted in the United States Navy as a pilot in training. World War II ended, and he was discharged in 1945 and returned to his home in New Castle in 1946 where he joined his father and brothers in the new family business of E.J. Rippy and Sons. The family built many roads throughout the State and Four Corners region.

In 1948 he met and married the love of his life Marilyn Adriance, and they married on June 20, 1948. They had five children, and she preceded him in death in 2013.

When the business ended, Paul embarked on a new endeavor by starting Grand River Construction, a small utility construction company that became an asphalt company. He remained at the helm until he retired in 1991 when his sons Gregg and John took over the family business, which exists to this day.

Paul had a passion for flying both for business and pleasure; he was one of the first to base a plane at the Glenwood Springs Airport. With his plane, he performed the first ribbon cutting for the airport in 1962 commemorating its newly paved runway.

He was a member of Glenwood Masonic Lodge #65, Glenwood York Rite, Grand Junction Consistory, El Jebel Shrine, Valley View Hospital Trustee and a life-long member of Mountain View Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Marilyn, his parents Elzie and Janey Rippy, his brother Adair, his sister Peggy Lou, his grandson Stuart and his granddaughter Brieanne.

He is survived by his five children, Adrian (Jim Swartzendruber) of Silt, Janet of Carbondale, Gregg (Marilee) of Glenwood Springs, John (Cyndie) of Glenwood Springs and Stacey of Grand Junction.

He is also survived by 12 grandchildren — Amy, Jill, Adam, Sara, Anna, Dallas, Brandy, Levi, Brittney, Tobie, Tyler and Travis — and 14 great-grandchildren — Ashley, Aidan, Gabriel, Aryianna, Tristan, Tegan, Blaise, Violet, Ellie, Fiona, Harrison, Sterling, Shiloh and Cooper. He is also survived by his brother, Harley (Janet) of New Castle, his sister-in-law Pauline of Parachute, his brother-in-law John Adriance of Omaha, Nebraska, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place. Services will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2017, at 2:00 PM at Mountain View Church, 2195 County Road 154, Glenwood Springs, CO. The family requests no flowers but invites you to donate to your favorite charity in Paul's name.