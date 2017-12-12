William Paul Rippy (May 3, 1926 — December 9, 2017)

William Paul Rippy, 91, of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2017.

He is survived by his children Gregg Rippy, Adrian Rippy-Sheehy, John Rippy, Janet Lee Rippy and Stacey Rippy.

Services will be held January 6, 2018, at 2:00 P.M at Mountain View Church in Glenwood Springs. A full obituary is to follow. Services entrusted to Farnum Holt Funeral Home.