William Paul Rippy (May 3, 1926 — December 9, 2017)
December 12, 2017
William Paul Rippy, 91, of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2017.
He is survived by his children Gregg Rippy, Adrian Rippy-Sheehy, John Rippy, Janet Lee Rippy and Stacey Rippy.
Services will be held January 6, 2018, at 2:00 P.M at Mountain View Church in Glenwood Springs. A full obituary is to follow. Services entrusted to Farnum Holt Funeral Home.
