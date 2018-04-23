 William W. Bolitho (September 28, 1933 — April 20, 2018) | PostIndependent.com

William W. Bolitho, 84, of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, passed away Friday, April 20, 2018. William was born September 28, 1933, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. A full obituary with the service date and time in June to follow.