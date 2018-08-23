Willis Dean Bassett (January 7, 1936 — August 21, 2018)

Willis Dean Bassett was born on January 7, 1936, in Maries County, near Dixon, Missouri. The first born of Clyde Elmer and Neva Faye (Doyel) Bassett went home to be with his Lord Jesus on Tuesday, August 21, 2018, at the age of 82, surrounded by his loving family.

Willis was united in marriage on August 29, 1953, at Ricker Church near Meta, to Leila Ruth Burd, the love of his life, and together they raised six children.

On December 29, 1954, Willis enlisted into the United States Army and served honorably until he was discharged on July 26, 1956. Willis was awarded the Solder's Medal for heroism, the Army's highest peace time medal for valor, when he saved the life of a fellow soldier. A man of outstanding character, Willis's service is a testament to his faithful love of God and country.

Willis's career in communications led him to work for telephone companies in Missouri, Iowa and eventually Colorado, where he fulfilled his lifelong dream to raise his family, enjoying his love of fishing, hunting and mountain living. He later built, owned and operated Bassett Alarm and Communications.

Willis is survived by his wife of 65 years, Leila (Burd) Bassett, Jefferson City; three sons and daughters-in-law, James and Linda Bassett, Dixon, Tom and Karen Bassett, Ham Lake, Minnesota, and Daniel and Deydra Bassett, Fruita, Colorado; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Anita and Tom Denboske, Gypsum, Colorado, Diane and Scott Mathis, Maxwell, Nebraska, and Rebecca Bassett Scarpati, Lompoc, California; his siblings, Bob and Pat Bassett, Columbia, Arnold and Donna Bassett, Dixon, Kenneth and Susan Bassett, St. Roberts, and Marilyn and Marty Davis, Rolla; sister-in-law, Marilyn Bassett, Vienna; 19 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde, his mother, Neva Faye, and younger brother, Roy.

Visitation for Willis Bassett was held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, August 23, 2018, in the Vienna Chapel of the Birmingham-Martin Funeral Home. Funeral services are at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 24, 2018, at the Kenner Church of God, 17996 Maries Road 505, Dixon, Missouri 65459. Interment with full military honors will be in the Kenner Cemetery, following the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Kenner Church.

