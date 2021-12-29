Off to a good start: CMC Rifle’s Chloe Krebill hopes to be a role model for persevering through challenging times

CMC Rifle student Chloe Krebill is transitioning from the Rifle campus to an internship with mountainFLOW in Carbondale. The 21-year-old has earned a high school equivalency degree, become a mom, earned an associate degree, worked as a peer mentor, and now is interning at a nationally recognized outdoor company before graduating this May with a bachelor's in business — and all accomplished between Rifle and Carbondale. Ben Suddendorf/Courtesy



Chloe Krebill is making the most of her opportunities.

Krebill became a mom in her junior year at Rifle High School in 2017 and dropped out — but not for educational reasons.

“I was always a great student, in honors and I always loved learning,” she said. “But I just wasn’t sure how I could continue with my son.”

Krebill earned a GED diploma at Colorado Mountain College Rifle in 2018. A Clough Scholarship winner, Krebill then received an associate degree in business in 2020 and will graduate with a Bachelor of Science in business administration in May 2022.

From CMC student to mountainFLOW intern

Recently, Krebill, 21, was accepted as an intern with mountainFLOW, a Carbondale-based business that’s gained national recognition through its eco-friendly ski wax and bike lube.

Krebill learned of the internship from an email she received from Kristy Brooks-Olk, an associate professor at CMC Rifle and accounting program chair, and was encouraged by her Rifle campus advisors to act on it.

“I dismissed the email at first because mountainFLOW is in Carbondale, and I didn’t really want to make the commute and have to figure out how to care for my son,” Krebill said. “But I never deleted it and kept thinking about it, so I eventually emailed my resume and had a video interview.”

Chloe Krebill, here at the entrance to CMC Rifle, is raising her son while attending college and interning with mountainFLOW in Carbondale. Carrie Click/Courtesy



After a second video interview, Krebill was offered a three-month, part-time, paid internship. If she chooses, she can also earn three college credits for the internship through CMC.

“I wasn’t really looking for an internship, but I decided to take the opportunity because they are a sustainable-based business, and in this day and age, that’s huge,” Krebill said.

Peter Arlein, mountainFLOW’s CEO, said Krebill is proving to be a valuable intern.

“Chloe has been an awesome addition to the mountainFLOW team,” Arlein said. “Running a small business involves a lot of odds and ends that require detail-oriented attention. Chloe has tackled these tasks and is learning super quickly.”

After she graduates, Krebill said she would love to work at a sustainable business.

“I just took my first sustainability course this fall, and that really opened my eyes,” she said.

Krebill began the internship Dec. 7. Initially, she learned the company’s systems, supply chain management and shipping orders process, and she hopes to find out more about mountainFLOW’s marketing and accounting systems, too.

‘Life doesn’t stop’

Brenda Walck, CMC Rifle academic advisor, submitted a letter of recommendation on Krebill’s behalf to mountainFLOW.

“She is an amazing person who is going to do so much with her life and her surrounding community,” Walck wrote in an email.

Brooks-Olk noted that she got to know Krebill “from a variety of avenues in CMC, and I would hire her in a minute myself if I was still in the industry. She has such a joyful personality, and I relate to her on many levels. Seeing her succeed is such an amazing adventure to watch and participate in,” Brooks-Olk added.

Chloe Krebill, center, has become a lead peer mentor to her fellow students at the Rifle campus. This student-to-student program gives support while helping students gain leadership skills.

Hannah Johnson/Courtesy

Krebill was also involved in several programs at the Rifle campus, including working as a lead peer mentor guiding fellow students, taking part in a student/parent project and serving as president of the Rifle chapter of the PTK honor society. She also gave the student address at CMC Rifle’s 2020 virtual commencement. Her son attends the Early Learning Center at the Rifle campus.

Krebill is very thankful CMC was there during her tough times.

“They taught me a lot, both professionally and personally,” she said. “I know I would be in a very different spot if not for them.”

Of her journey so far, Krebill said, “I hope others see me as some kind of a role model and see how life doesn’t stop when things get hard.”

Mike McKibbin is a freelance writer and former Citizen Telegram editor who occasionally writes stories about Colorado Mountain College.