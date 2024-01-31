Officer Leland Loux fulfills a life-long dream at Rifle PD

Leland Loux, the newest officer in the Rifle Police Department, was pinned on Jan. 17 at the City Council meeting by his granddaughter. It was a winding journey to finally getting there.

“He wasn’t too far from completing field training when he was injured. I remember he called me telling me he was on his way to the hospital that he injured himself during a foot pursuit of a suspect,” Karamia Loux, Officer Loux’s wife, recounted. “I was at Touch a Truck in Battlement Mesa with our daughter and granddaughter. He told me not to worry, he felt it was just a sprain and he’d call me later.”

The injury was worse than Officer Loux had initially thought.

“He was already home when he called back and told me it was more serious than he had suspected. Few days later we found that he was in need of surgery to correct the injuries. It was a long couple months of recovery, he felt he let himself and RPD down. We watched a lot of ‘On Patrol Live’ during his recovery at home. He was determined to get his strength back and finish FTO,” Karamia said.

Officer Loux gave more detail about his injuries and what happened.

“It started as a traffic stop in the county. We arrived on the scene to help track down the felon. I saw one of the passengers of the vehicle fleeing into a hilly and rocky area and I gave chase on foot. I stepped on a large rock on a steep hill and the rock shifted. I rolled my ankle, breaking it and simultaneously snapping my bicep tendon on the way down when I tried to grab a rock to stop falling,” Loux answered in an email.

This happened in the summertime, Chief Debra Funston said during the council meeting, and Loux had months of recovery to go through. Loux said he had a difficult time with recovery.

“It was a hard pill to swallow; I was close to the end of the field training program when it happened. I felt that I let my team down and myself. Through the healing process, I remained positive and kept the things I learned in my mind. I told myself that I will heal and finish the program. I’ve come too far to stop now,” he said.

Loux remained strong through his recovery and shortly finished his training afterward, finally being pinned this January. It’s been important to Loux to become a police officer his whole life.

“I wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself. I’ve always been the one to stand up for those who were unable to speak for themselves. I’ve had huge respect for law enforcement my whole life and told myself, “one day you will be one,” he said in an email.

Sgt. Diego Pina was Officer Loux’s Field Training Officer in phase three of training.

“Officer Loux is a wonderful addition to our team,” Pina said. “He brings life experience to the department and is able to connect with our citizens. Watching his dedication to this job has been invigorating for all of us. He is proof no dream is ever out of reach.”

Loux decided to become an officer later in life. Most agencies require new recruits to be 21. As a grandfather, Loux is not the usual age. Karamia spoke about what that was like.

“Leland had often talked about entering the military or pursuing law enforcement. He finally got to the age where it was too late to enlist in any branch of the military. That’s when he decided it was time to go after law enforcement. He first found he could get his high school diploma through CMC. I was extremely proud of him. It only took a couple months to receive his diploma. Then the next thing I knew he was approved for the police academy,” she said in an email.

Leland also talked about his decision being later in life.

“It’s just how the cards fell. I decided to make some changes in life for the betterment of my family while doing a job I’ve always dreamed of. My family was very supportive and is proud of me and that means the world to me,” he wrote.

Funston shared her thoughts about Officer Loux and his trials he’s had to go through to become an officer.

“We are very fortunate to have Officer Loux working for the Rifle Police Department. His tenacity to reach his goal to become a police officer has been inspiring to our staff and myself. We are very proud of the achievements of Officer Loux and the hurdles he overcame this past year to make his dream a reality,” she wrote in an email.

Karamia talked about her husband’s qualities and his ability to make his dreams a reality.

“One of the qualities I fell in love with, to be honest, was Leland’s dedication and persistence. I’m not the type of person that likes change, which makes me anxious. But through our years together I’ve learned that if he has a goal he’ll make it happen,” she said.

Loux’s dream to be an officer is finally here, but he says he’d like to go further.

“I’ve never been one to stop growing,” he said. “I will continue to work hard and one day, I would like to be a detective. I’ve always seen myself in that role. The dream in general has been fulfilled and I couldn’t be prouder of myself and the growing experience this adventure in life has brought me.”