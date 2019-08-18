Officials ask drivers to slow down with school starting back and 27th Street Bridge Project ramping up

Work continues on the 27th Street Bridge in south Glenwood, where motorists are advised to be prepared as school starts back up on Monday.

The combination of school starting and ongoing construction has city officials asking drivers once again to slow down.

“We’ve run into some real significant safety concerns to the point [Thursday] where we had a bicyclist hit by a motorist and a flagger hit by a motorist,” Glenwood Springs Chief of Police Terry Wilson said of recent incidents concerning near the 27th Street Bridge Project.

According to Wilson, project officials have tried to accommodate as many directions of travel as possible; however, given the constricted area, such a task has grown too dangerous.

The changes motorists should expect at South Grand Avenue and 27th Street intersection are:

• No left turns in work area during construction operations

• No through access at South Grand Avenue and 27th Street. Use 23rd Street entrance for alternate access.

• No left turns to South Grand Avenue from 27th Street. Use Midland roundabout to make right turn to South Grand Avenue.

• No left turns from South Grand Avenue onto 27th Street. Detour via Buffalo Valley for residential access, use Highway 82 and Eighth Street for access to Midland Avenue.

• Right turns only from ANB Bank lot. Use Midland roundabout for access to Highway 82.

According to a press release the changes will remain in effect through mid-September.

“Lots of kids walking to school; a lot of them for the first time. So we would ask people to be very cautious and very aware,” Wilson said.

