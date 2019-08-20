Oil and gas commission takes public comment in Glenwood Springs today

COGCC meeting agenda Hotel Colorado, Glenwood Springs • 9:00 a.m. Roll call of COGCC commissioners • 9:05 a.m. Reports from the director, executive director and secretary • 9:40 a.m. Commissioner Comments • 9:55 a.m. Approval of Minutes, consent agenda • 10:15 a.m. COGCC Director Jeff Robbins presentation on SB 181 • 10:40 a.m. COGCC Engineering Manager Stuart Ellsworth presentation on flowline rules • 11:25 a.m. General public comment • 1:00 p.m. Public comment on rulemaking to address public health, safety, welfare, the environment and wildlife • 2:00 p.m. Public comment on rulemaking to address cumulative impacts of oil and gas development • 3:15 p.m. Public comment on rulemaking to adopt alternative location analysis rules. • 4:30 p.m. Public comment on rulemaking to adopt amended flowline rules. • 5:30 p.m. Adjournment

The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission will meet in Glenwood Springs Wednesday, taking comment from the public on proposed rules for future oil and gas development.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Hotel Colorado with updates from COGCC commissioners and presentations from Director Jeff Robbins. Public comment will begin at 11:25, but comments specific to rulemaking based on Senate Bill 181 will begin at 1 p.m., according to the final schedule for the meeting.

SB 181 requires the commission to shift its mission from fostering oil and gas development to regulating the industry to protect public health, as well as the environment and wildlife.

Garfield County ranks second in the state for oil and gas drilling activity, behind Weld County on the Front Range.