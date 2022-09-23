Omicron vaccine, flu shots available from Garfield County Public Health

Garfield County Public Health building in Glenwood Springs.



Garfield County Public Health is now offering the COVID omicron vaccine to anyone eligible, a news release states.

“This is a bivalent vaccine that is made up of 50 percent of the original mRNA vaccine and 50 percent omicron BA.4 and BA.5, the current dominant strains,” the release states.

Who should get an omicron vaccine dose?

Pfizer’s omicron dose is authorized for people aged 12 years and older. Moderna’s omicron dose is authorized for people aged 18 years and older.

Anyone aged 12 years and older who has completed a primary series of COVID-19 vaccines should receive an omicron dose. A primary series usually means two doses of Pfizer, Moderna, or Novavax, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson. People who are immunocompromised may receive up to three doses in their primary series.

People who previously received booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines should also receive an omicron dose.

People should get their omicron dose at least two months after completing their primary series or receiving their most recent dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. People who recently had COVID-19 may wait up to three months after they tested positive or first started feeling symptoms to schedule their omicron dose.

A state mobile bus clinic offers all vaccines along with free fentanyl test strips and Naloxone nasal spray (while supplies last) to help avoid opioid overdoses, the release states.

For a full list of vaccine clinics and state bus locations in Garfield County, visit the COVID vaccine page or call public health to make an appointment.

It’s also a good time to get a flu shot, now that flu season has begun and the release states the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention anticipates a heavy flu year.

“Call public health to schedule your flu shot – Rifle 970-625-5200, Glenwood Springs 970-945-6614.”

COVID Trends

COVID remains present in Colorado, but numbers have only marginally increased the past month.

“COVID in Colorado has increased by 2 percent, while deaths have increased by 1.3 percent. Hospitalizations are down 34 percent. Garfield County is currently listed as ‘low’ on CDC metrics,” although one death due to COVID was recorded in September, the release states.

Garfield County schools continue independently managing COVID-19 with students, staff, and families, with no reported school or classroom closures, according to the release.