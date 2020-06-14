On the agenda: Garfield County commissioners to consider funding for landlord-tenant recovery
Garfield County commissioners are scheduled to consider a $500,000 grant request Monday morning to help fund a three-county effort to assist both tenants and landlords with the economic fallout from the coronavirus response.
The Mountain Voices Project and its partner human service and religious organizations have proposed the “Landlord / Tenant Regional Housing Recovery Plan” to help both landlords and tenants in situations where a tenant cannot cover rent.
A combination of local government and private philanthropic funding would be used to help in cases where a tenant can pay some, but not all of their monthly rent.
“Ideally, the tenant pays one-third of what’s owed, the landlord forgives one-third, and the fund pays the remaining third,” according to the proposal that’s before the county commissioners.
Mediators would be made available to help participants reach an agreement.
Mountain Voices Project has lined up $103,000 in seed money from private donations. In addition to the $500,000 of Garfield County, proponents are to make funding requests of Pitkin and Eagle counties.
The Garfield County Board of County Commissioners meeting begins at 8 a.m. Monday. The public may register to participate here. There is a view-only option by following the June 15 meeting agenda link.
