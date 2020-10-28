One class goes to distance learning at Glenwood Springs Elementary School
A confirmed case of Covid-19 resulted in a Glenwood Springs Elementary School class transitioning to distance learning.
In a news release Wednesday, Roaring Fork Schools stated that the district worked with Garfield County Public Health on contact tracing and have contacted all students and staff who were exposed.
Those who were exposed are requested to quarantine for 14 days.
“Impacted teachers who are asymptomatic will continue to deliver instruction remotely for all students,” the release states. “Classes for non-impacted students will continue with coverage provided by substitute teachers.”
Areas affected by the positive case will be “deep-cleaned and disinfected prior to the return of non-impacted students and staff.”
