One dead following Memorial Day crash near Silt

A two-vehicle crash Monday on U.S. Highway 6 just east of Silt resulted in the death of a New Castle male, the Colorado State Patrol said Thursday.

Near 9 a.m. Monday, a 79-year-old Silt resident driving a Ford F-250 pickup truck eastbound on Highway 6 was taking a turn north onto Davis Point Road when his vehicle was struck by a 50-year-old New Castle resident driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

“The motorcyclist was unable to stop and collided with the front of the (truck) and came to a rest underneath the front bumper of the pickup,” CSP Master Trooper Gary Cutler said. “The motorcyclist was ejected and died on scene.”

Cutler said no excessive speed, alcohol or drugs were involved in the incident.

Jose Magaña of New Castle was the driver of the motorcycle, according to a Garfield County Coroner’s office news release.

“Investigators learned that Mr. Magaña was traveling westbound on Highway 6 and that another vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 6, turning onto Davis Point Road, turned in front of the motorcycle and initiated the collision,” the release states. “First responders from Silt Police Department, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, and Colorado River Fire Rescue responded. Mr. Magaña suffered blunt force injuries and died on scene. He was wearing a helmet.”

On May 30, the Garfield County Coroner’s Office contract forensic pathologist performed an autopsy on Mr. Magaña, the release states. The cause of death is being investigated as blunt force injuries and the manner of death is being investigated as an accident.

“The Garfield County Coroner’s Office extends their condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Magaña,” the release states.