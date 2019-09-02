One hurt in rollover wreck near New Castle Monday

One person was transported to the hospital Monday morning after a rollover crash on Interstate 70 near New Castle.

The wreck occurred about 9:20 a.m. Monday near milepost 106, according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler.

One of the two vehicles that was headed eastbound rolled into the median, ejecting the driver, he said. The westbound lanes were closed for about an hour while emergency officials were responding to the incident.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured, Cutler said. Additional information on the injured driver was not immediately available.

