One injured after semi overturns on county road between Carbondale, El Jebel
A semi-truck hauling frozen food rolled over Friday morning on County Road 100 near mile marker No. 5, Colorado State Patrol reported.
CSP Master Trooper Gary Cutler said the incident occurred at about 1 a.m. and involved a single vehicle. Two people were in the semi at the time, a 22-year-old driver and a 22-year-old passenger.
The driver was taken to Valley View Hospital with complaints of an injury, but the passenger did not submit an injury complaint to state troopers, Cutler said.
The driver was cited as a result of the incident, but no information was immediately available regarding the cause of the rollover, he said.
Garfield County Road and Bridge crews responded to the scene, Cutler said, with the goal of rolling the truck upright.
Garfield County spokesperson Renelle Lott said road and bridge crew members were not immediately available for comment. Lott said the county was not informed about a road closure as a result of the incident.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Glenwood Springs delays annex vote again, approves funding for airport radio system replacement
With one Glenwood Springs City Council member, Paula Stepp, absent, the council voted Thursday to postpone a decision on whether to annex and zone a nearly 16-acre West Glenwood lot for a residential development.