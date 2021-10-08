One injured after semi overturns on county road between Carbondale, El Jebel

A semi-truck hauling frozen food rolled over Friday morning on County Road 100 near mile marker No. 5, Colorado State Patrol reported.

CSP Master Trooper Gary Cutler said the incident occurred at about 1 a.m. and involved a single vehicle. Two people were in the semi at the time, a 22-year-old driver and a 22-year-old passenger.

The driver was taken to Valley View Hospital with complaints of an injury, but the passenger did not submit an injury complaint to state troopers, Cutler said.

The driver was cited as a result of the incident, but no information was immediately available regarding the cause of the rollover, he said.

Garfield County Road and Bridge crews responded to the scene, Cutler said, with the goal of rolling the truck upright.

Garfield County spokesperson Renelle Lott said road and bridge crew members were not immediately available for comment. Lott said the county was not informed about a road closure as a result of the incident.