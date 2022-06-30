One injured in propane incident at Glenwood Springs farmers market

Blurred coffee shop interior to use as background or template

A propane leak at the Seventh Street Farmers Market ignited, resulting in one person sustaining multiple burns Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to a city news release. Propane leaked from a 100-lb. tank at one of the vendor’s booths, although an investigation led by Fire Marshal Greg Bak was unable to determine the ignition source. Bak’s investigation concluded the fire was an accident.

The injured person was transported by ambulance to Valley View Hospital but no other information was given about their condition.

Market vendors were able to extinguish the flames and shut off the valve of the propane tank before first responders arrived.

“Always remember to properly use, store, and handle propane tanks. See ‘Fire Prevention’ at glenwoodfire.com for propane tank safety tips,” wrote Glenwood Springs Fire Department emergency service coordinator, Mina Bolton, in a press release.

First responders included a fire engine, ambulance, incident commander, five firefighters and the fire marshal.