One juvenile charged after gel-bead gun shooting incident in Carbondale

One juvenile suspect is facing menacing and assault charges after allegedly shooting a toy gun designed to discharge Orbeez gel beads at students and others on Thursday.

Initially, three juveniles were detained by Carbondale police after receiving a midday report of the gel beads being fired at a group of middle school students in Miners Park, and later at adults in the downtown area.

“Information shared by the juveniles and other witnesses and evidence collected led Carbondale officers to contact two other juveniles,” a Carbondale Police Department news release issued on Friday stated.

The juvenile suspects were allegedly riding in the silver sedan shooting Orbeez, a type of non-lethal soft gel bead, at students who were on a school outing in the park.

Another vehicle initially identified by the victims and witnesses was not involved in the incident, the release stated.

One juvenile was ultimately charged with six counts each of menacing and third-degree assault.

“At this time, the juvenile is innocent until proven guilty,” the release states.

Carbondale officers are still seeking help in locating any other witnesses who might have seen the incident that allegedly occurred downtown, by calling 970-963-2662.

“Carbondale Police Department wants to encourage parents to talk to their kids about how dangerous it can be to use any type of weapon including non-lethal,” the release states.