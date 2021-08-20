UPDATE: Midland reopened to two lanes near 13th in Glenwood Springs following small mud slide
UPDATE 8:15 A.M.: Midland is now reopened to two lanes.
Original story:
A “small mudslide” has traffic limited to one lane, alternating each way on Midland Avenue just south of 13th Street, a city release states.
“There is a small mudslide on Midland Avenue near the 1600 block (just south of 13th Street),” the release states. “Traffic is alternating one-way traffic. Please plan extra travel time as delays are anticipated. City crews are working to clean up the slide.”
