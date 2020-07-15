One Latino Glenwood teenager took a traumatic experience and turned it into a positive call to action. Read about it Friday in the PI print paper.

Brandon and his mother Rita Torres of Glenwood Springs.

A recent Bridges High School graduate could have let a negative incident that occurred just before his senior year last summer steer him in the wrong direction.

Instead, Brandon Torres overcame the trauma of being the victim in a race-bias-motivated assault on his birthday, turning that experience into a positive call for awareness and change in his home community.

Torres and his family, and those who’ve rallied behind him, also want to call attention to the injustices they see in the system when it comes to hate crimes, and this case in particular.

The District Attorney agrees that any hate-motivated crime is “one too many,” but admits that the justice system “…sometimes gets things wrong in another’s eyes,” even in the pursuit of treating all people with dignity.

Brandon’s story has become a commentary on the state of race relations in the Roaring Fork Valley through groups like Voces Unidas de las Montañas. He’s taken it on himself to encourage others who’ve experienced discrimination, or who feel marginalized in any way, to share their stories.

