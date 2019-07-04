Opening reception July 11 in Carbondale for Cross Pollinate: Works on Paper

Carbondale Arts will present “Cross Pollinate: Works on Paper,” a group exhibition curated by Marcia Weese. An opening reception is set to take place from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 11 at the R2 Gallery located inside The Launchpad.

According to a press release, “Cross Pollinate” brings a variety of professionals together, including architects, sculptors, ceramic artists, printmakers, (and even a theoretical physicist), with the common thread being works on paper.

“Works on paper are often immediate, intimate, personal expressions with more emphasis on process than product,” according to the release. “Because of the often-spontaneous nature of drawings and works on paper, this is an opportunity to view more intimately the inner nature of each presenter.”

Curator Marcia Weese (printmaker) brings together eight other professionals, including Gordon Baym (theoretical physicist), Olivia Emery (architect), Jody Guralnick (painter), Sam Harvey (ceramicist), Charmaine Locke (sculptor/painter), Julia Marshall (landscape architect), James Surls (sculptor), and Brad Ziegel (architect).

“Cross Pollinate” is supported by DHM Design, an employee-owned planning and landscape architecture firm that provides a range of services, including landscape architecture, land planning, ecological planning and urban design to clients nationwide since 1975.

A preview for Carbondale Arts members and gallery patrons will take place at 5:30 p.m. July 11, to meet the artists and for an opportunity to see the work before the exhibition opens to the public. For more information, call 970-963-1680.