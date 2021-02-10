Operating costs increase for Rifle parks and rec opportunities this year

Blurred coffee shop interior to use as background or template



Rife’s parks and recreation department has been doing some cost analyses to see where they can offset some rising operating expenses.

Providing an annual fee presentation to city council on Feb. 3, the parks and recreation department proposed implementing increases primarily in relation to adult sports, Rifle Mountain Park passes and the municipal pool.

All other fees for activities provided by the parks and recreation department were left the same as 2020.

No action was taken.

RIFLE MOUNTAIN PARK

Resident, Garfield County resident and non-resident fees will increase for Rifle Mountain Park, located north of Rifle Falls State Park on Garfield County Road 217, said Austin Rickstrew, recreation program manager.

The park well known for ice-climbing opportunities will increase resident and guest passes from $10 and $15, respectively, to $20 and $15, respectively. Garfield County resident and guest passes will increase from $30 and $15, respectively, to $35 and $20, respectively. In addition, non-resident fees will increase from $50 to $60 for 2021.

MUNICIPAL POOL

Rifle’s municipal pool will also see minor increases. Rickstrew said lap swim will increase from $4 to $5. Meanwhile, a new four-hour open swim option will be made available for $8. In addition, Rickstrew said the regular two-hour open swim will increase from $4 to $5.

ADULT SPORTS

Adult leagues for softball, volleyball and dodgeball will also see fee increases Rickstrew said co-ed team fees for adult softball will increase from $395 to $410, while volleyball and dodgeball team fees will increase from$115 to $125.

SOFTBALL

Rickstrew said the rate for renting out a softball field at Deerfield Park for all ages will increase from $20 to $25.

IN OTHER NEWS

The city of Rifle plans to work with the Ute Theater to start a cornhole league in early March, Rickstrew reported.

rerku@postindependent.com