UPDATED: 21,000 without power in Roaring Fork Valley, surrounding areas
Holy Cross Energy reports over 3,700 without power in Garfield County, nearly 13,000 without power in Pitkin County
- Garfield County: 3,784
- Pitkin County: 12,971
- Eagle County: 4,419
- Gunnison County: 327
Approximately 21,000 Holy Cross Energy customers in the Roaring Fork Valley and nearby areas are without power this morning.
Holy Cross Energy’s outage map shows that a majority of those without power are in Pitkin County. There is no estimation available yet for when power might be restored.
“Xcel Energy has lost the transmission feed to the Roaring Fork Valley which supplies HCE’s power supply,” Holy Cross Energy reported in a news release Monday. “At this time there is no ETA for restoration. Both HCE and Xcel crews are on the scene and actively working to restore power.”
This is a developing story; check back later for updates.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User