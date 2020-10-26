UPDATED: 21,000 without power in Roaring Fork Valley, surrounding areas

Garfield County: 3,784

Pitkin County: 12,971

Eagle County: 4,419

Gunnison County: 327 Power outage by the numbers as of 10:30 a.m.

Approximately 21,000 Holy Cross Energy customers in the Roaring Fork Valley and nearby areas are without power this morning.

Holy Cross Energy’s outage map shows that a majority of those without power are in Pitkin County. There is no estimation available yet for when power might be restored.

“Xcel Energy has lost the transmission feed to the Roaring Fork Valley which supplies HCE’s power supply,” Holy Cross Energy reported in a news release Monday. “At this time there is no ETA for restoration. Both HCE and Xcel crews are on the scene and actively working to restore power.”

This is a developing story; check back later for updates.