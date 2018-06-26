Over 830K Colorado primary ballots cast so far

DENVER (AP) — The Latest on Colorado’s mid-term primary (all times local):

Over 830,000 Colorado voters have turned in their ballots in the primary election as of Tuesday morning.

Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams says he expects a total of 900,000 or even 1 million ballots to be cast when the election ends at 7 p.m.

So far, Williams’ office says 324,206 ballots have been cast by Democrats, 311,329 by Republicans and 198,130 by unaffiliated voters.

The state has 3.8 million people eligible to vote.

A voter-passed initiative in 2016 allows Colorado’s 1.2 million active independent voters, the state’s largest voting bloc, to cast ballots in either the Democratic or Republican races but not both.