Palmer, Bertuglia reelected to Holy Cross Energy Cooperative board

Adam Palmer and Kristen Bertuglia have been reelected to the governing board for Holy Cross Energy (HCE), a Glenwood Springs-based electric company cooperatively owned by its members.

Five individuals posted nominations with Holy Cross Energy for three open seats in the members election.

In the Northern District, which includes parts of the Roaring Fork Valley and Eagle County, four nominating petitions were received for two director positions from Palmer, Bertuglia, Ken Wise and George Wilson.

Palmer and Bertuglia were both reelected as Northern District representatives.

Palmer has been a member of the Board of Directors for the past nine years. He has lived in the Eagle Valley since 1997 and is currently the sustainable communities' director for Eagle County. Palmer is also a WECMRD soccer coach and president of the Hardscrabble Trails Coalition.

Incumbent Bertuglia has been a member of the board for the past six years. She is the environmental sustainability manager for the Town of Vail with 16 years' experience in energy management including policy development, commercial efficiency projects, residential audits and retrofits, efficient building, and climate change mitigation.

In the Southern District, one nominating petition was received from incumbent Director Robert Gardner. Absent challengers, Gardner was re-elected by acclamation.

Ballots for the election were mailed on May 11 to 43,000 current HCE members who were asked to vote either by mail or in person at the HCE Annual Meeting Thursday at Crown Mountain Park in El Jebel.

The board consists of seven directors, who are elected to represent three geographic districts. In addition to Palmer, Bertuglia and Gardner, the board includes Megan Gilman and Michael Glass, Northern District; Clemons Kopf, Western District; David Munk, Southern District.