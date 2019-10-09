Parachute and Battlement Mesa meet the Garfield 16 Board of Directors candidates

Whitney Bryan, Lynn Shore and Britany Van Teylingen, three of the five Board of Director Candidates for the Garfield 16 School District introduce themselves to the public during a meet and greet Tuesday at the Parachute Library. Kyle Mills / Post Independent



For the first time in over a decade, the Garfield 16 School District will have a contested election for the five-member board of directors.

To mark the first election for the board in recent memory the Kiwanis Club of Grand Valley/ Parachute organized a meet-and-greet for the candidates Tuesday evening at the Parachute Library.

Community members filled the meeting room at the library to ask questions and meet candidates.

With two positions open, five candidates are vying for the two seats coming open on the board.

Board incumbent Lynn Shore is seeking re-election and for the first time will be challenged after being appointed first to a two year term and a subsequent four-year term.

Challengers include Brittany Van Teylingen, Whitney Bryan, Angela Knudson, and Lindsey Latham for the November election.

Van Teylingen is the only candidate besides Shore on the ballot. All other candidates are write-in candidates.

Three of the five candidates were on hand for Tuesday’s event to answer questions and introduce themselves to the public: Shore, Bryan and Van Teylingen.

Both openings on the board of directors are for a four-year term.

kmills@postindependent.com