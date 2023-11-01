Parachute, Battlement Mesa community shares insights to liveability through National Community Survey

The Parachute, Battlement Mesa community has gathered data through the National Community Survey, according to a Parachute news release.. Conducted by the National Research Center (NRC) at Polco, the survey delves into community livability, covering areas like safety, economy, mobility and utilities.

From April 6 to July 9, 220 Parachute residents shared their views. The results, with a 35% response rate and a margin of error of 5.5%, have been adjusted to reflect the town’s adult demographic profile.

According to the release, the majority of participants expressed a positive sentiment about life in Parachute. Notably, 69% plan to stay in the town for the next five years, while 59% would recommend it as a place to live to others.

Safety emerged as a key highlight. A substantial 90% felt safe in their neighborhoods during the day. Services such as fire, emergency medical, and police received favorable ratings, ranging from 60% to 80%. Yet, only 53% viewed the town’s emergency preparedness positively.

Economic feedback was mixed. Though 85% emphasized the economic health as vital for the town’s future focus, only 28% rated it as excellent or good. Less than a quarter praised Parachute’s economic development.

The council’s goal, as reflected in their 2022 statement, is to harness this feedback and drive Parachute toward becoming a prime spot in western Colorado for families, work, and life. This initiative with The NCS is their first step in a data-driven approach.

“By completing The NCS, the Town of Parachute has demonstrated a commendable commitment to improving life in your community,” Polco CEO Nick Mastronardi said in the release. “These results will help local leaders take action now and plan for the future.”

The town plans to repeat such surveys every two to three years, aiming for consistent feedback. As a token of appreciation, a lucky draw was held for survey participants, with Parachute resident Bonita Brown emerging as the winner.

“I have lived in Parachute since 2001, and there’s been so many changes, and I wanted to let [the town] know what was good and what was not so good,” Brown said in the release. “The businesses coming in are awesome, obviously the traffic is not, but, everything about what’s going on is good for the town.”