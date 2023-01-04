Parachute begins new year with new economic developer

Michael "Mike" Marcus.

Submitted/Post Independent

Parachute rings in the new year with a new community and economic developer, a recent town news release states.

Michael Marcus started his tenure with Parachute on Dec. 27.

“I am very honored to be joining the great staff at the Town of Parachute,” Marcus said in the release. “I’m looking forward to being part of such a wonderful team, and working with and meeting members of the Parachute community.”

Marcus is a longtime Colorado resident and a Colorado State University alumnus. He worked on oil and gas company communications projects, which included land use planning experience with the Bureau of Land Management and the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, the release states.

Marcus has most recently been doing regulatory and zoning consulting work for national due-diligence firms focused primarily on commercial and multifamily development projects. He also has a long history of public service and local government experience — including development department director for Natrona County, Wyoming and assistant county planner for Montrose County.

Town Manager Travis Elliott expressed a lot of enthusiasm for the amount of expertise Marcus brings to the table that will benefit the town and community.

“We’re excited to welcome Mike to the team. His unique combination of experience will bring a lot of expertise in-house,” Elliot said in the release. “This will allow us to emphasize our community and economic development goals, increase customer service, and will greatly benefit the organization and our community.”

Marcus is a Grand Junction resident and likes to be called “Mike.”

He can be reached at Parachute Town Hall, 970-285-7630.