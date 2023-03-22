Parachute hosts grand opening of new co-work space ‘The Drop in’ next week

From left, Parachute Community Development Specialist Brandon Burke Community, Economic Development Director Mike Markus and Mayor Pro Tem Claudia Flores Cruz work together inside Parachute's new co-work space.

Travis Elliot/Courtesy

Next week, Parachute opens the door to its first ever cooperative workspace.

At 3 p.m. Wednesday, the western Garfield County town joins the Colorado River Valley Chamber of Commerce in inviting the community to attend the official grand opening and ribbon cutting for The Drop In, the city announced in a recent news release.

This new co-work space is located in the same building as Cheryl & Co. Real Estate and the new Grand Valley Mercantile Store that also recently opened, at 135 E. 1st St.

The Drop In will be used as a public gathering place and co-working space that is now available for rent to members of the public, the release states. Memberships range from a $15 daily drop-in rate to a “Paratrooper” monthly membership that includes a dedicated space for $199 per month.

“The space will also be available for events, meetings, and celebrations. The Town is offering discounts to locals, veterans, 1st responders, students, and not for profit organizations,” the release states. “In addition, there is a current grand opening promotion, and the first month for new members is only $1.”

The front door of the new co-work space in Parachute.

Travis Elliot/Courtesy

Details on the rates, memberships, and benefits can be found on the Drop In website, http://www.parachutecowork.com .

The Town also plans to use the space for public outreach and meetings, including the very successful “Plan Jam” event that was recently held to present conceptual Trails Plan and Downtown Development Plan materials to the community, the release states.

The Drop In Co Work space is a successful public-private partnership between the Town and Cheryl & Co Real Estate. Cheryl & Co approached the Town about teaming up to create a co working space in the summer of 2022. It was unanimously approved by the Town Council later that year, the release states.

Members of the community are invited to the grand opening to celebrate the addition of a valuable community asset. Snacks and refreshments will be served. You may also visit the Town’s official website at https://townofparachute.colorado.gov/ .