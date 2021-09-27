Parachute man sentenced to 14 years in 2018 attempted murder case

A 46-year-old man who was brought up on attempted murder charges following an assault and threats against several minors at a Parachute residence in June 2018 was sentenced this month to 14 years in prison after his recent guilty plea.

Thomas Joseph Kyner of Parachute pleaded guilty July 27 to three felony-level charges, including second-degree attempted murder, menacing (use of a real or simulated deadly weapon) and possession of a deadly weapon by a previous offender.

He was sentenced Sept. 23 in Garfield District Court by Judge James Boyd to 14 years in the custody of the Colorado Department of Corrections. The sentence includes two concurrent three-year prison sentences for the menacing and weapons charges.

Kyner had been in the Garfield County Jail on $500,000 bond since his June 10, 2018 arrest immediately following the incident. He remains in the county’s custody pending transfer to corrections.

According to court records in the case, witnesses said Kyner threatened his young nephew and another child during an altercation at a backyard family gathering around 5:30 p.m. that evening.

Parachute police responded to find a rifle near the front yard when they arrived on scene and began trying to sort out what had happened.

According to court documents, Kyner had returned to the scene with the rifle and threatened to open fire after what apparently began as roughhousing turned into a fight with several juveniles, during which Kyner said his finger was badly bitten.

Kyner, who police said was drunk at the time, was later found to have a restraining order that prohibited him from consuming alcohol or drugs or possessing firearms.

According to court documents, Kyner told police he left the party and returned home to grab his brother’s rifle, but said it didn’t have any ammunition in it. Police, however, found an unfired bullet in the front yard where the incident occurred and later found a gun magazine in Kyner’s possession.

