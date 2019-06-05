Parachute ready to rock for signature summer event

Parachute residents and fans from across Colorado and neighboring states watched the Mud Drag at Rockmageddon 2017.

Schedule Thursday, June 6: 7:00 p.m. - ATV cruise (Cardinal Way) Dusk - Drive-in movie (Cottonwood Park) Friday, June 7: Noon: Poker run (Cottonwood Park) 6:00 p.m.: Mud Drag (Events Center) Saturday, June 8: All events at Cottonwood Park 10:00 a.m.: OHV show and shine 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.: Redneck games 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Kids zone and cornhole tournament 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.: Smoked on the Western Slope BBQ 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.: Live music (Mr. Slippery, Eyes Live Vultures and Mothraship) 3:00 p.m.: OHV barrel racing After barrel racing: ATV whack-a-mole After whack-a-mole: Kids mud obstacle course 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.: Outdoor concert

Parachute’s Rockmageddon looks to continue to grow in its third year, as ATVs may be seen riding through town all-weekend long.

The big summer blowout includes plenty of events and activities for OHV and ATV users, but with live music, games for kids, and West Slope foods there should be something throughout the weekend for the whole family to enjoy.

“You don’t have to own an OHV to enjoy yourself,” said Lauralee Patton with Parachute Economic Development and one of the organizers for the event. “We want families to come and enjoy themselves and not feel like they can’t.”

She expected the highlights this year to include the mud drag race on Friday and the barrel racing on Saturday. Last year’s mud drag had 60 participants. This year it’s up to 80.

OHVs and ATVs will be seen riding in Parachute this weekend for the town’s signature summer event: Rockmageddon.

“We also added some new features to the barrel racing track,” she said. “The open class addition to the mud drag is also highly anticipated.”

She hopes to see families and children of all ages throughout the day Saturday as Parachute’s signature event continues to grow in year three.

According to the National Weather Service, sunny skies are forecasted through the weekend with a high of 91 on Friday and a high of 88 on Saturday.

