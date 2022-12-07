Parachute’s Shop with a Cop event helps more children this year

A local kid receives a candy cane during Saturday's Shop with a Cop event at the Rifle Walmart.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Local law enforcers and firefighters placed their regular duties on hold to take kids in need shopping Saturday.

Each holiday season, police departments across the country use local donations to bring kids shopping at retail stores like Walmart. Known as Shop with a Cop, these kids don’t pay a dime for anything they want to put in their carts.

This year, the Parachute Police Department and the Grand Valley Fire Protection District again joined forces and helped more local Parachute kids, increasing from eight families last year to 15 on Saturday. Members of the New Castle Police Department, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshall also participated.

Firefighters and police officers bring kids to Walmart during Saturday’s Shop with a Cop event.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Parachute Police Chief Sam Stewart said the department works closely with the Garfield 16 School District to get the names of kids and their families that may need help.

“This tells us there’s a lot of hurt out there,” Stewart said. “(They’ve) got a lot of families on their list that need help.”

Donations accumulated for Parachute’s Shop with a Cop event reached between $4,000-$5,000 in previous years. This year it was $8,300.

On Saturday, the kids were specifically given a $300 allotment to spend at Walmart. They were also given $75 gift cards to Clark’s Market in Battlement Mesa and Family Dollar.

“We also got coats for the kids this year and toiletry kits,” Stewart said. “Because it’s not just Christmas presents they need.”

“It’s important for us to do everything we can.”

Saturday’s affair started off with everyone meeting at the fire station in Parachute. Near 10 a.m., the Walmart parking lot started filling with squad cars and kids. Small groups of kids were then paired with law enforcers and firefighters, and the shopping began.

Parachute Police Chief Sam Stewart does helps find items during Saturday’s Shop with a Cop event at Rifle Walmart.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

As Parachute Police Officer Will Van Teylingen grabbed a cart with his fellow shopper, he spoke of what he liked the most about being involved with Shop with a Cop.

“Putting smiles on the kids’ faces,” he said.

Grand Valley Fire Protection District’s Jed Johnston had already visited the aisles occupied by PAW Patrol and Barbie. He said his kid had a list of people she was finding gifts for.

“I get the easy part,” he said. “I get to enjoy this, and it’s truly a blessing just to see their desire to to look for things for their family.”

Grand Valley Fire Protection’s Bob Tipping, left, and Dean Perkins offer passionate shopping advice during Saturday’s Shop with a Cop event in Rifle.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Though it’s not his jurisdiction, New Castle Police Chief Chuck Burrows said it’s very great for the community to be able to help out the other agencies.

Burrows also spoke to law enforcers showing just how positive their involvement with the community actually is.

“It tells you that we got a lot of support from the community,” he said. “With the climate of things in law enforcement right now, to be able to have that kind of show and support from the community, it’s pretty special.”