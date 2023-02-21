Parking in downtown Glenwood Springs to be tight for the next two weeks

The parking garage on Ninth Street and Cooper Avenue.

Downtown Glenwood Springs workers and patrons might be losing their daily parking spot to a bunch of luxury cars for the next 12 days.

The city is renting out the entire parking garage at Ninth Street and Cooper Avenue from Thursday to March 7 to house luxury cars for an Aspen event.

“They’re willing to pay for use of the garage, so I’m here making an ask of, will council support the temporary closure to the public for the parking garage?” Christian Henny, the president of Hotel Colorado, said at a recent City Council meeting.

Council unanimously approved the rental of the garage, agreeing to charge $5,000 a day for the rental, creating a revenue of $60,000 to be appropriated at staff’s discretion.

“You’re going to take some heat over this, but it is an opportunity to bring some business to town that otherwise we wouldn’t have,” Acting City Manager Steve Boyd said.

The renters are a high-end automotive group that will provide 24-hour security for the stored vehicles.

“This is a fairly lengthy (rental) that will have an impact on parking downtown because the garage is full most days,” City Attorney Karl Hanlon said.

Henny offered parking at Hotel Colorado, and the city created a map to show people parking alternatives.

The parking garage will be reopened to the public at 5 p.m. March 7. In the meantime, all vehicles will need to be removed from the garage by noon Thursday, or they will be towed at the owner’s expense, a news release from the city stated.

Alternative parking map for the closure of the parking garage on Ninth Street and Copper Avenue.

Alternate downtown parking options can be found at cogs.us/ParkDowntown . Check parking signage to ensure you follow time limits to avoid parking fines. For questions, contact Bryana Starbuck at bryana.starbuck@cogs.us or 970-384-6441.

