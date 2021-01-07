A woman makes a bowl during a February 2020 event at Carbondale Clay Center. Chelsea Self / Post Independent



Local favorite artist couple Wewer and Steve Keohane’s existential mixed media, painted and ceramic pieces will be exhibited today at the Carbondale Clay Center.

The exhibit is open from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. and runs until Jan. 30

One major piece from Wewer, a European-raised artist whose work can be found in iconic museums all over the U.S. and the world, includes a six-piece series called “Breakfast in Japan.” The collages exemplify the artist’s exploration into the human psyche.

“Shew studies dreams, and through her own dreams and journals she explores the subconscious of divine intervention,” Carbondale Clay Center Marketing and Communications Director Savanna LaBauve said. “There’s a lot of parts and pieces coming together in some of these three-dimensional works.”

Steve, who wields a lifelong fascination with the perception of reality according to his bio, will exhibit a fascinating piece that uses elements extracted straight from the Roaring Fork Valley. Using a piece of wood salvaged from the 2018 Lake Christine Fire, Steve has created a multi-element depiction of nature.

What: Mixed Media Marriage exhibit When: 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Friday. Exhibit runs until Jan. 30 Where: Carbondale Clay Center, 135 Main St. How much: Free

“He took the piece of wood and it’s mounted on the wall and on top of that he has a ceramic sculpture that is in the form of a nest,” LaBauve said.

Friday’s exhibition marks one of many since September, said LaBauve.

“I feel like a lot of people are popping in,” she said. “They’re excited to see the exhibits.”

Carbondale Clay Center is located at 135 Main St. Reservations are not necessary and the event is free.

rerku@postindependent.com