Passengers injured Sunday in fatal crash on Highway 82 remain hospitalized

The two passengers injured Sunday in a crash that killed NBA agent Dan Fegan remain hospitalized because of their injuries, a Colorado State Patrol spokesman said Monday.

Fegan’s 5-year-old son, who was in the backseat, and a 29-year-old nanny in the front passenger seat were injured in the crash on Highway 82. The unidentified woman, who is from California, has “life-threatening injuries” while the boy has “serious injuries,” CSP Trooper Josh Lewis said Monday morning.

He did not release the details of their injuries. Officials said Sunday both were flown to a hospital in Denver after the crash.

Lewis said Fegan, 56, proceeded from Smith Way to cross Highway 82 from a complete stop in an attempt to cross the two down valley lanes of traffic.

“He came to a full and complete stop,” Lewis said. “At that point, he started crossing the lanes of Colorado Highway 82.”

A Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus traveling 52 mph then struck the driver’s side of the 2018 Kia SUV, causing the vehicle to roll through a guardrail, Lewis said. It is not clear what prompted Fegan to pull out in front of the bus, the trooper said.

The 50-year-old bus driver, from Parachute, was not injured and will not be cited based on CSP’s accident investigation, Lewis said. A male passenger on the bus sustained minor injuries, he said.

Fegan was attempting to cross both lanes of traffic and not merge on to the down valley lanes, Lewis said. That would have meant he was likely attempting to cross the median to turn left on to the up valley traffic lanes toward Aspen.

The intersection of Smith Way and Highway 82 in Woody Creek, where the accident occurred, is known to be treacherous, Pitkin County Undersheriff Ron Ryan said.

“I think it has always been one of the most dangerous intersections on Highway 82 in Pitkin County,” Ryan said.

For drivers who don’t know the Smith Way road, it can be difficult to tell they are approaching a major highway, he said. The road rises up to the highway from Woody Creek below.

“It’s hard to know the highway is there,” Ryan said. “All of a sudden you’re at the highway.”

