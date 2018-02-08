Paula Stepp announces campaign for county commissioner

Paula Stepp announced Thursday she will run for the open Garfield County Commissioner seat, and her campaign will kickoff Friday with a tour to the county's major municipalities.

"It's important — and symbolic — to begin my campaign in person, in each town, giving voters a chance to get acquainted with me and my platform," Stepp said in the news release. "I will offer a clear, new alternative to the current board of commissioners."

For the past six years, Stepp worked as an associate publisher for Big Stone Publishing in Carbondale. The Democrat previously has worked at El Jebel Tree Farm with the White River National Forest, for various newspapers and for Climbing magazine.

"(Stepp) built partnerships over time, with commitment, integrity, trust and creativity," according to the release. "These values will be the cornerstone of building relationships between Garfield County and county municipalities, agencies, non-profits and regional organizations."

Stepp will be running against current commissioner Tom Jankovsky, a Republican who is serving his second term. Jankovsky is also the general manager of Sunlight Mountain Resort.