Pediatric respiratory infections increase in Garfield County, across state

Garfield County Public Health is reporting a rapid increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections in children across Colorado, including locally.

The virus has been particularly hard on infants and children below the age of 2, Public Health officials said.

Coupled with a growing number of cases of seasonal flu and the continued presence of COVID-19, it’s important to remember to take basic precautions and keeping up to date on flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, Garfield County Public Health Immunizations Nurse Manager Danielle Dudley said.

“We can’t always avoid every illness, but we can give ourselves the best chance possible,” she said. “We cannot stress enough, stay home when you are sick and keep your kids home when they are sick, to avoid spreading unwanted illnesses to others. Always cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze, everyone around you will appreciate it.”

RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms and is the leading cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lung) and pneumonia (infection of the lungs) in children under one in the United States, a news release from Garfield County Public Health states.

“Most people recover in seven to 14 days,” it states. “However, RSV can cause serious health risks, especially for infants and children below the age of 2.”

The rise in RSV infections has caused a surge in hospitalizations in the Denver metro area, putting increased strain on limited hospital capacity there.

While Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs has seen a similar surge in RSV and other pediatric ailments, the hospital has not seen the same capacity issues, Chief Communications Officer Stacey Gavrell said.

“Across the Valley View network we are seeing an uptick of pediatric cases of RSV in the emergency department, in-patient care and with our pediatric partners,” she said. “We are able to continue to serve these patients and are not in crisis mode.”

Valley View’s Pediatric Partners saw its busiest month in the past year, with a 20-25% increase in sick visits. RSV has been the most dominant reason for those visits, Gavrell said.

Also still in the mix are flu and the usual seasonal COVID cases. “We are trying to respond as effectively as possible, by bringing in an extra doctor and are accommodating as many sick visits as possible,” Gavrell said.