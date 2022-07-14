UPDATE: Midland Avenue reopens, Stay-in-place order lifted for active shooter situation in Glenwood Springs

UPDATE 6:01 p.m.: Midland Avenue reopened around 5:45 p.m. Thursday after closing for much of the day for an active shooter incident.

A suspect was arrested early this afternoon, and the public faces no danger at this time.

Law enforcement are continuing their investigation.

1:27 p.m. Thursday, July 14: A shelter-in-place order implemented by the city of Glenwood Springs during an active shooter situation is now lifted, a city news update states.

The city is still asking everyone to avoid Midland Avenue between 27th and 8th streets as they continue their investigation, a city alert states.

One person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound after multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an active shooter situation in Glenwood Springs on Thursday morning, a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office news release states.

The Glenwood Springs Police Department responded to multiple shots fired at a residence near the intersection of 10th Street and Riverview Drive shortly before 11 a.m.

A female was also able to exit the residence and is safe with law enforcement, the release states.

Other responding agencies included the Colorado State Patrol, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, surrounding police departments and the Glenwood Springs Fire Department. The Garfield County All Hazards team responded with a Bear Cat armored vehicle while Eagle County also provided a defense vehicle, the release states.

The Garfield County District Attorney’s Office was also on scene.

After more than an hour, negotiators with the Glenwood Springs Police Department and Garfield County Sheriff’s Office talked the suspect out of the residence around 12:41 p.m., the release states. The suspect was taken into custody and officers are currently in the process of clearing the residence and assuring that no other threats are present.