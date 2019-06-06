Pet licenses encouraged by Garfield County

Tina Leyba and her dog Raptor were in a serious car wreck in Rifle in April. Following an extensive search by the community, Raptor was found a day later near the site of the crash after having been missing for 25 hours.

Garfield County law enforcement would like to remind residents to grab licenses for their pets at either the Sheriff’s Office or their veterinarian if they haven’t already.

Garfield County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Walt Stowe said the community outreach is meant to remind pet owners that licenses are available and make finding the home of a lost pet much easier.

The license provides information on the pet to law enforcement, which can help them swiftly return the pet to its owner if the pet gets lost.

“We’d much rather take pets back to the owner rather than take to the impound,” Stowe said. “This gives us a way to track a pet’s owner.”

Valley Veterinarian Office Manager Mike Hixson said there is definitely an increase in lost pets during the spring and summer as they are left in yards for longer periods of time, find a way get out and want to explore.

He encourages all pet owners to get a license as it makes it easy for whoever find it to return the pet to its owner.

To promote the licensing of pets, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office will be awarding three $50.00 gift certificates to PetCo via drawing on July 1, August 6 and September, according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Winners will be contacted directly and will see their name announced on the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Pet owners can grab a pet license for $10.00, which will last for three years.