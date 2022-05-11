Petition to recall Garfield Re-2 school board president fails





A petition to recall Garfield Re-2 School Board President Meriya Stickler failed to gather enough signatures to make it to the ballot.

Numbers provided by a group of community members and parents that set out in early March to gain enough signatures to recall Stickler showed 653 signatures out of the required 1,564.

The deadline was May 9.

The group of parents and community members — Re-2 Community Partners — originally set out to recall Stickler over COVID-19 regulations implemented at the Garfield School District Re-2.

Re-2 originally began the 2021-22 school year without having to require students and staff to wear masks. However, COVID-19 cases surged, and the district implemented a universal mask mandate in late September.

Once COVID-19 cases began decreasing, the district lifted the universal mask mandate Feb. 14.

