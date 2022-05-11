Petition to recall Garfield Re-2 school board president fails
A petition to recall Garfield Re-2 School Board President Meriya Stickler failed to gather enough signatures to make it to the ballot.
Numbers provided by a group of community members and parents that set out in early March to gain enough signatures to recall Stickler showed 653 signatures out of the required 1,564.
The deadline was May 9.
The group of parents and community members — Re-2 Community Partners — originally set out to recall Stickler over COVID-19 regulations implemented at the Garfield School District Re-2.
Re-2 originally began the 2021-22 school year without having to require students and staff to wear masks. However, COVID-19 cases surged, and the district implemented a universal mask mandate in late September.
Once COVID-19 cases began decreasing, the district lifted the universal mask mandate Feb. 14.
Reporter Ray K. Erku can be reached at 612-423-5273 or rerku@citizentelegram.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Garfield Re-2 approves wage increases for staff
It’s been four years since staffers at the Garfield Re-2 School District have seen an increase in their base salaries, but that will soon change.