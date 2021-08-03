Petitions due Aug. 27 for three CMC board of trustees seats up for election this fall

The Colorado Mountain College District has put a call out for candidates to run for three positions on its elected board of trustees in November. Each term of office is for four years.

According to a CMC news release, potential candidates must be an eligible elector in Colorado and reside for at least 12 consecutive months prior to the election date within the boundaries of one of the trustee districts up for election in the Nov. 2 mail ballot election.

The three trustee districts with seats up for election and their respective boundaries are:

Trustee District 1 (Aspen School District boundaries)

Trustee District 3 (Garfield School District Re-2 and Garfield County School District 16 boundaries)

Trustee District 7 (Eagle County School District Re-50J boundaries)

To be eligible as a candidate for the upcoming election, qualified residents must file a petition to run. Petitions are available from the college’s Central Services administration office in downtown Glenwood Springs from Julie Hanson (contact below) on or after Aug. 4.

Petitions must contain at least 50 qualifying signatures and are to be returned to the district office by 5 p.m. Aug. 27.

Anyone with questions should contact Julie Hanson, purchasing and contract director at 802 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs, Colorado 81601; phone 970-947-8402, or email jshanson@coloradomtn.edu .

Or, contact Richard Gonzales, general counsel, at the same address, 970-947-8428, and rgonzalesgc@coloradomtn.edu .