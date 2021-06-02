Phil Long Dealership acquires Glenwood Springs Subaru

Glenwood Springs Subaru in west Glenwood has been purchased by Phil Long.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Phil Long Dealerships announced the acquisition of Glenwood Springs Subaru, which became effective on Tuesday, according to a news release.

Glenwood Springs Subaru, renamed Phil Long Subaru, is the 18th dealership of the automotive group and now its second in Glenwood Springs and in western Colorado. The automotive group also owns Phil Long Honda in Glenwood.

Phil Long Dealerships is the largest privately-held automotive group in Colorado, according to a press release issued Wednesday.

Former Glenwood Springs Subaru owner Jeff Carlson discussed the acquisition with Phil Long Dealerships over a six-month period and never placed the dealership on the market, according to the release.

Carlson is entering retirement, the release states.

“Knowing Jay Cimino and the Phil Long Group as long and as well as I have and do, I am totally confident that the employees, our customers and the community will continue to benefit from ‘our Love Promise,’” Carlson stated in the news release.

“My partner, Carroll Winkler, is keeping the team in place to see to it that this happens. All the best to everyone!”

Phil Long Subaru will be staffed by the same team in place prior to the acquisition, according to the release.