Phone scams targeting sex offenders in Colorado

Phone scams are currently targeting sex offenders in Colorado, according to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office news release.

“Phone Scams will often target specific groups such as the elderly, minorities, employees and even professional groups and organizations,” the release states. “Other times they will use randomly generated numbers or “robo” calling, and attempt to get you to disclose your name or some form of personal information, enabling them to convince you their call is legitimate.”

Recently, sex offenders have been getting calls from parties who claim to be able to remove them from the sex offender registry, the release states.

“They may even reference legislation such as House Bill 21-1064. As the victim, they are told this is a limited opportunity; they must report and pay immediately. They can fulfill this requirement through a variety of payment methods including Bitcoin or cash cards, easily purchased at convenience and many department stores,” the release states.

The perpetrators might even send out official-looking documents to the victim, or threaten them with a summons or arrest warrant if they don’t pay and fill it out, according to the release.

“Understand; Law Enforcement Officers will never solicit personal information, documentation or funds by threatening arrest or summons over the phone,” the release states. “Nor will they ask you to pay over the phone using cash cards, Bitcoin etc. Keep yourself safe and your money your own.”