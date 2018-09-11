Photo: Community turns out for Burgers for Badges

Photo: Community turns out for Burgers for BadgesKyle Mills/Post IndependentSeptember 11, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) Kyle Mills/Post IndependentSeptember 11, 2018Community members enjoy some lunchtime conversation with local law enforcement and first responders Tuesday in front of the Garfield County Courthouse as part of the fourth annual Burgers for Badges put on by the Glenwood Springs Elks Lodge. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsTwo women rescued from Mount Sopris late Saturday after getting ‘cliffed out’Woman exposes herself; Driver takes Co. State Patrol on high-speed chaseFriends, neighbors remember horse trick performer, western historian Anita WittSuper Seniors Part 2: North side of 80 is nothing for these active Garfield County residents