Photo Essay: A look back | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Photo Essay: A look back

News News |

Show CaptionsHide Captions

Here are a few of my favorite photos of my tenure at the Citizen Telegram; see postindependent.com for more images.

Alaya Shaffer and her mom Jessica wave as they brigade pulls in front of their home Saturday to wish her a happy birthday.
BdayBrigade-rct-041620-2
Buy Photo
Keith Roberts, the lead singer of the Young Dubliners, belts out a tune as the American rock band plays there traditional show before St. Patrick’s Day at the Ute Theater.
Buy Photo
Kenzlee Bowler enjoys the cool relief of a sno cone Friday at Rifle Police Department. Robin Steffen, public information officer for the department said she wanted to seize the opportunity to reconnect with the community with the event. More than 400 sno cones were given out last Friday.
PhotoEssay-rct-082020-3
Buy Photo
Flanked by Anvil Points and the Roan Plateau Rifle High School Class of 2020 begins their processional down W Sixteenth Streetas they loop through town last Saturday.
RHSProcesEssay-rct-052120-1
Buy Photo
Lana Stewart, 4, of RIfle takes a look at her completed snow globe that she made with a little help from her mom Cathy Stewart at the Rifle Library last Saturday.
PhotoEssayHometownHoliday-rct-121219-4
Buy Photo
With the Roan Plateau looming in the background action heats up on the gridiron as Rifle hosts Grand Valley at Bear Field.
RifleFBPhotoEssay-rct-090519-7
Buy Photo
Rifle Police Cpl. Jared Bartunek recieves a big hug from his daughter when he arrived at the police department durin glast weeks event.
PhotoEssay-rct-082020-7
Buy Photo
Employees at Shooters Grill carry tables inside as night time falls on Third Street in downtown Rifle last Thursday. After owner Lauren Boenert opened up for dine-in service and later serving customers outisde the western Garfield County buisness, the county health department suspended her license.
ShootersClosed-rct-052120
Buy Photo
The Rifle High School mascot is all smiles as the cheer team prepares for the game against Grand Valley.
RifleFBPhotoEssay-rct-090519-2
Buy Photo
Star BBC of Silt’s Michael Hixson of SIlt belts the ball over the infield as a rain storm passes to the south of Silt during thrid-inning action.
VintageBaseball-rct-080119-7
Buy Photo
Rifle’s Kade Bishop out jumps Grand Valley’s Rance Beck for the rebound in the third quarter.
RifleGV-rct-012320-6
Buy Photo
Children climb to the top the the jungle gym for a view of the show as fireworks light up the nightime sky above Centennial Park during Hometown Holday last Saturday in Rifle.
A1Standalone-rct-121219
Buy Photo
A lone white cross on a hilltop is flanked by the destruction of the Middle Mamm Fire South of Rifle. The fire which has been slowly burning erupted last weekend growing to over 900 acres.
MiddleMammFire-rct-101019-6
Buy Photo
Yoselin Venzor Marquez blows a kiss to her family in the grandstand after recieveing her diploma Saturday at Bear Stadium in Rifle.
PhotoEssay-rct-082020-13
Buy Photo
Children are all smiles as they make their way to the annual Trunk or Treat and Halloween parade at the Rifle City Hall and Library last Thursday.
HalloweenEssay-rct-110719
Buy Photo
Black Lives Matter participants walk by pro-police supporters as they march through the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Third Street Friday evening in Rifle to mark the anniversary of Juneteenth. Hundreds of BLM supporters and pro-police supporter gathered in Rifle for the event.
PhotoEssay-rct-082020-20
Buy Photo
April Ramthun brings the horses back to the camp as they prepare to start the drive last Thursday west of Rifle.
CattleDriveEssay-rct-052820-1
Buy Photo
Noah Cartmell is all smiles as he celebrates with member of the Class of 2020 after graduating Saturday at Bear Stadium in Rifle.
PhotoEssay-rct-082020-19
Buy Photo
An old Ford work truck sits in front of the Rifle Mercantile Building early Monday morning as the risin gsun lights up Third Street in downtown Rifle.
A4Standalone-gpi-110519
Buy Photo
Members of the Coal Ridge High School Class of 2020 line up for the procession across the stage during day 2 of in-person commencement Sunday in New Castle.
PhotoEssay-rct-082020-22
Buy Photo
Under the watchfull eye of Terry Cox, division chief from Roaring Fork Fire Resuce (second from left) CMC Rifle Fire Academy cadets navigate a heavy cloud of smoke to extinguish a car fire during last Sunday’s burn day in Glenwood Springs.
CMCFireAcademy-rct-061120-3
Buy Photo
Rifle’s Talon Rowley celebrates after scoring two points in the final second of the 132 pound weight class against Meeker’s Connor Blunt Tuesday in Rifle. Rowley was down 4-3 with less than 20 seconds in the match, escaping with the victory 5-4 to end the duel. The victory wasn’t enough as the Bears fell to the Cowboys in the duel 48-22.
A1Standalone-rct-020620
Buy Photo
With a little help from Jones, Graham Mesa fifth grader Matilda Richardson spins a basketball on her fingers during Tuesday’s school assembley during lunch.
Wizards-rct-022020-2
Buy Photo
104-year-old Matty Baker bust out in laughter, as son-in-law Gerry Kaplin of Basalt videos her, after opening a gift from fellow resident of Chateau at Rifle during her birthday party last Saturday. The gift contained a party sized bag of Lays potato chips, Matty’s favorite snack.
Mattyat104-rct-070419-1
Buy Photo
Rifle’s Levi Warfel runs away from the Englewood defense for his second touchdown in the first quarter Saturday at Bears Stadium in Rifle. The Bears defeated the Pirates 48-15 to advance to the second round of the 2A State Football Playoffs.
Bestof2019-gpi-010920-3
Buy Photo
Lightning reaches out of a large super cell thunderstorm as it passes over Rifle last Sunday evening.
A1Standalone-rct-091219
Buy Photo
School is back in session in Rifle as students celebrate the first day with a high-five as they file into Higland Elementary School Monday morning. For more photos from the first day of school at Hihgland see page 4.
A1Standalone-gpi-081519
Buy Photo
Snow falls as Monica Mull, with LIFT-UP directs traffic at Friday’s food distribution in Rifle.
PhotoEssay-rct-082020-29
Buy Photo
The shallow water ripples as a great blue heron snags a sucker fish for breakfast as high water floods into the parking lot at the  boat ramp near the Rifle Visitors Center.
PhotoEssay-rct-082020-38
Buy Photo
Paysen Sheets, 6, of Rifle is off and running as she competes in the Goat Tail Untie event Tuesday night at the Garfield County Fairgrounds. The 2019 Garfield County Fair which kicked off Monday in Rifle continues through Sunday. For more fair coverage see inside.
A1Standalone-rct-080119
Buy Photo
A group of people enjoy the cool waters of the reservoor at Harvey Gap State Park aboard a procession of flamigo floaties Sunday near Silt.
Standalone-rct-071119
Buy Photo
The Rifle Bears softball team react to the crowd gathered at the roundabouts near I-70 to send them off as they trave to Aurora for the state softball torunament. More than 40 family members, friends and fans gathered Thursday for the send off as the team was excorted out of town by the Rifle Police Department.
Bestof2019-gpi-010920-1
Buy Photo
Guilari Ruiz of Rifle comforts Zyanni Vandoren of New Castle as they observe a moment of silence during Tuesday nights vigil in front of city hall in Rifle.
BLMVigil-rct-060420-3
Buy Photo
A firefighter punches a vent into the attic of the Carquest Auto Parts building during last week structure fire in Rifle.
FireFolo-rct-103119-2
Buy Photo
With the help of the family Audie Williams, along with Kylie, Peyton, Amanda, Kaye and Owen move a section wheel line that broke off during a wind storm over the winter on Silt Mesa. The Williams family took advantage of the mild spring weather to make repairs as irrigation season nears in western Colorado.
A1Standalone-rct-041620
Buy Photo
Dusk settles in on downtown Rifle as the lights of movie theater light up the early evening hours.
Buy Photo

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Local
See more