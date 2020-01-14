Photo Essay: Appreciating the local ski mountain | PostIndependent.com

Photo Essay: Appreciating the local ski mountain

Sunlight Mountain 35th annual Skier Appreciation Day brought a swarm of skiers and riders to the resort.

News | January 14, 2020

Kyle Mills

Sunlight rental shop tech Brett Marshall fits a pair of bindings for Jason Ainsworth and his son Liam, 9, of Castle Rock as riders and skiers take advantage of the $20 lift tickets last Friday. (Kyle Mills / Post Independent)
The lodge begins to fill up as people enjoy the view as lunch nears last Friday at Sunlight Mountain. (Kyle Mills / Post Independent)
Riders enjoy the ideal conditions as they make their way down Loop near the Tercero lift. (Kyle Mills / Post Independent)
A skier makes some turns in the fresh powder, making his way down Primo last Friday. (Kyle Mills / Post Independent)
Skiers and riders watch others make their way down Primo as they enjoy the short ride up Tercero last Friday. (Kyle Mills / Post Independent)
A snowboarder crashes into the soft snow after trying a backflip off a jump near Sun King. (Kyle Mills / Post Independent)
A snowboarders carves some lines in the fresh powder near the top of the Segundo lift last Friday. (Kyle Mills / Post Independent)
