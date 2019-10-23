Photo Essay: Fading into winter, with colder temperatures setting in on western Colorado, fall in the mountains was brief this season
I have been capturing the beauty of the fall season for years, but ever since I moved to Colorado I’ve had to be quick about it.
The mountains and plateaus light up with the splendor every fall in Garfield County as the seasons change, but if you are not ready with your camera in hand you might miss it.
Like youth, it is gone before you realize it. As the temperatures continue to drop below freezing on the Western Slope, so too will the beautiful colors of fall.
Catch then while you can.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Local
Rifle couple stays strong as their infant son recovers from open-heart surgery in Denver
With the help of family, friends, and their community the Mellon family is staying by their infant son as he battles to overcome a rare heart defect.