Photo Essay: Fading into winter, with colder temperatures setting in on western Colorado, fall in the mountains was brief this season

With the rugged mountains of western Colorado as a in the back ground County Road 243 twists and turns through rhe brillant fall colors on the way to Hadley Point. Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram



Buy Photo

I have been capturing the beauty of the fall season for years, but ever since I moved to Colorado I’ve had to be quick about it.

The mountains and plateaus light up with the splendor every fall in Garfield County as the seasons change, but if you are not ready with your camera in hand you might miss it.

Like youth, it is gone before you realize it. As the temperatures continue to drop below freezing on the Western Slope, so too will the beautiful colors of fall.

Catch then while you can.

kmills@postindependent.com

The changing Aspen trees provide a colorful backdrop for a pair of grazing beef cattle on the Flat Tops north of Hadley Point. Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram

FallFades-rct-102419-3

Buy Photo

Even with the Middle Mamm Fire burning nearby the brilliant oranges, yellows and greens fill the Gant Gulch area south of Rifle. Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram

FallFades-rct-102419-4

Buy Photo

Surrounded by the yellowing leaves of the waning fall a bald eagle perches high atop a tree along the Colorado RIver near Silt. Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram

A4Standalone-gpi-102319

Buy Photo